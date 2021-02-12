Although Real Madrid find themselves second in La Liga and trailing cross-city rivals, Atletico, by only five points, that doesn’t paint the truest picture.

Atleti have two games in hand, and Los Blancos are playing some matches like they’re wading through treacle.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have been simply awful at times, as home defeats to Cadiz and Levante would attest, as well as a cup defeat to part-times, Alcoyano.

With many of their elder statesmen either injured or not playing at the top of their game, it’s not been the best season for the club.

It’s entirely possible that if no trophies are secured, Florentino Perez will bring the curtain down on the second Zidane era and break up the team that have won so much over the past few years.

At least MARCA have one piece of good news for both the club and its supporters.

Just five days after undergoing surgery on a troublesome knee injury, Sergio Ramos is already back training.

Whilst his future remains a point of some conjecture, the fact he appears to be going all out to play some part in the remainder of the season, could be the difference at the business end.