When you score four goals away from home and still don’t win the game, things really aren’t going for you.

On a positive note, Jose Mourinho has to be delighted that his strikers managed to get on the score sheet so readily against Everton.

Arguably, that’s the only positive he can take from being knocked out of the FA Cup, however.

The Portuguese can’t be happy with conceding five goals, and it was only the third time in his career as a manager that he had experienced it.

Given that Spurs are not going to win the Premier League this season, and Europa League glory can’t be contemplated at this stage either, that leaves the Carabao Cup as the only realistic prospect of silverware.

It’s perhaps to that end why Mourinho is now the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

According to talkSPORT, the Portuguese isn’t offering any value to bettors at 2/1, with both Sam Allardyce and Steve Bruce second favourites for the chop at 9/2.

How quickly the football landscape can change…