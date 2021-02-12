He’s only been at the club for the best part of half a year, but for one Chelsea star, if he doesn’t buck his ideas up, he could be sent packing.

New man in charge, Thomas Tuchel, has started life at Stamford Bridge as he means to go on, and that means no favourites from the Lampard era.

Players will get into his starting XIs on merit and on what he sees on the training pitch, not what’s gone before.

For Hakim Ziyech, that means he needs to quickly adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

“For me it’s clear that he needs to adapt to this kind of football, this kind of league,” Tuchel was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“He comes from the Dutch league, from a strong Ajax squad but they were the benchmark in the league and it’s not the same intensity and competition as it is here.

“But he’s adapting and he has the certain quality to decide matches and the certain quality to do the unexpected which can give you an extra twist in any game and on level which he proved with Ajax.

“Of course we want to push him to the same level of performance that he showed there and this is our job.”

The former Ajax star clearly has no shortage of admirers too.

According to Calciomercato, cited by The Sun, both Milan and Juventus are keeping tabs on a player who lost possession an astonishing 25 times against Barnsley in Chelsea’s FA Cup tie this week.

It’s clear that Ziyech has the quality to succeed in west London, but as of now, he hasn’t shown that he has the aptitude or application.