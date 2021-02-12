Menu

Video: 10 years since Wayne Rooney scored one of the best Premier League goals ever for Man United

Manchester United FC
It was one of the greatest goals ever scored in the Premier League.

Ten years ago today, Wayne Rooney got airborne against Manchester City at Old Trafford and in the process, left an enduring image that will live long in the memories of all those that were in the stadium or watching it on television.

A wonderful passing move involving Dimitar Berbatov, Paul Scholes and Nani saw the Portuguese deliver a sumptuous cross and what came next was majestic.

Cue Peter Drury…

