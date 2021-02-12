In yet another worrying development, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has admitted in his press conference to also receiving death threats and threats against his family, made by users of various social media platforms.

The Spaniard admits that he doesn’t follow such things because they would affect him, but that the club had flagged certain instances which were then brought to his attention.

It’s yet another example of the depths people will go to when they’re afforded the cloak of anonymity by social media companies, and it’s high time they acted to stop this insufferable and disgusting behaviour.