Menu

Video: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits to receiving death threats and threats against his family via social media

Arsenal FC
Posted by

In yet another worrying development, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has admitted in his press conference to also receiving death threats and threats against his family, made by users of various social media platforms.

The Spaniard admits that he doesn’t follow such things because they would affect him, but that the club had flagged certain instances which were then brought to his attention.

It’s yet another example of the depths people will go to when they’re afforded the cloak of anonymity by social media companies, and it’s high time they acted to stop this insufferable and disgusting behaviour.

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.