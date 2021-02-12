Someone give this man an Oscar!

Whilst in action during Thursday’s FIFA Club World Cup final against Mexican side Tigres, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard put in one of the worst dives we have ever seen.

The French full-back was just minutes from the final whistle when he found himself being pressed by 35-year-old Andre-Pierre Gignac inside his own box.

In a desperate attempt to relieve the pressure him and his team-mates were under, Pavard clearly felt that his only way out was to draw a foul.

Upon feeling minimal contact from the Tigres striker, Pavard threw himself into the air in some sort of swan-dive motion.

The referee bought the defender’s acting but upon closer inspection it is one of, if not, the, worst attempt to con officials ever witnessed.

Bayern Munich did eventually go on to win the game 1-0 as they continued their impressive trophy haul.

Next up… An Oscar nominee for Pavard.

Pictures courtesy of Fox Sports