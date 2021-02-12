(Video) Manchester City midfielder named as Premier League ‘Player of the Month’

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan has been named the Premier League’s ‘Player of the Month’.

READ MORE: Some good news at last for Real Madrid with star player already back in training after injury

Gundogan, 30, joined the blue half of Manchester nearly five years ago after making the switch from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Despite featuring in 189 matches in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, arguably the 30-year-old’s best patch of form has come in recent weeks.

A hugely impressive four-weeks has seen the German international net five times throughout the month of January.

The attacking midfielder’s contributions have undoubtedly had a huge hand in his side retaining top-spot in England’s top-flight.

Pep Guardiola’s Citizens are now 14 domestic games unbeaten with Gundogan’s on-field efforts putting his side on course to lift their fourth Premier League title.