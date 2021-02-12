There are many facets of a players character that go into him or her making it as a professional player.

One of the most overlooked is how mentally strong players are, as talent often gets them a fair way up the ladder, but it’s the mental toughness to bounce back against adversity that keeps them on top.

Gareth Bale hasn’t been anywhere close to the player Tottenham thought they were getting back for a minimum of a year’s loan, and talkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara believes that’s because of the player’s mental problems.