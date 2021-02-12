Video: Palmeiras’ Rony tries penalty incorporating Pogba, Bruno and Neymar trademarks and fails spectacularly

In his head, the run up before striking his penalty in the Club World Cup third-place Play Off probably made sense to Palmeiras player, Rony.

He would deceive the Al-Ahly keeper and help his team to a stupendous win, however, the reality was very much different.

Starting off with a signature Neymar move of circling from one side of the ball to the other, he threw in some Pogba-esque baby steps before a Bruno Fernandes style hop before striking the ball.

Even channeling the three football greats didn’t help him as his spot-kick was easily saved.