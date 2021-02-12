West Brom’s Kyle Bartley is confident his Midlands side can get a good result when they face Premier League title contenders Manchester United on Sunday.

Sam Alladyce’s Baggies come into Sunday’s match in desperate need of a win as they continue to sit deep inside the league’s relegation zone.

Currently placed 19th on 12-points, nine points from safety, Alladyce, who has never been relegated, will need his side to put in a monumental effort for their remaining 15 matches if they’re to beat the drop.

After being in desperate need of a win, West Brom’s next fixture against Manchester United couldn’t have come at a worst time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s high-flying Red Devils who are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions will be fancying their chances against West Brom.

Despite being odds-on-favourites to go down to the Championship, defender Bartley has issued his team-mates with a rallying cry.

The 29-year-old centre-back is adamant that his side can come away from their next tie with at least a point when they host United on Sunday.

Speaking in a recent interview on the club’s official website, Bartley said: “If you look at our performances this year, bar a couple, we’ve given the so-called big teams a good game.

“We drew at Anfield, drew at the Etihad, and at Old Trafford we were really unlucky not to get anything.

“So we’ll go into this game knowing that if we perform to the best of our abilities, obviously we’ll need a little bit of luck, but we can definitely get a result.”