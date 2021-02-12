West Ham are willing to take a £13m loss to offload struggling forward in the summer

It’s always a risk when an outstanding player from a lesser league takes a step up, and it might just be the case that they prefer being a big fish in a smaller pond.

Andriy Yarmolenko was a standout over a number of seasons in Ukraine with Dinamo Kyiv as he reached double figures for goals in seven straight seasons, so he certainly earned a big move to Borussia Dortmund.

He only lasted one season in Germany where he had some nice moments without seriously impressing, but it still looked like a major coup for West Ham when they managed to bring him in.

Again he’s scored a few nice goals and there have been moments of quality in there, but he’s ultimately disappointed and it now looks like he could be on the move in the summer.

A report from Football Insider has indicated that West Ham want to sell him in the summer and they’ll listen to any offers, but they may have to accept only £5m for him so it would represent a major loss on the £18m that he originally cost.

He still has a couple of years left on his deal so there’s a chance that his wages might be a problem, but that would also explain why they are willing to take such a low offer in an attempt to attract suitors.