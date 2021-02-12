West Ham set to miss out on big name free agent striker as he closes in on an agreement

It’s starting to look like West Ham will need to make-do with the strikers they have until the summer, but there was something enticing about the prospect of signing Diego Costa.

Football.London linked him with a free transfer to The Hammers and he was clearly the biggest name who was available on a free, but it would’ve been the perfect example of a boom or bust move.

If he was able to bring some intensity and finishing ability to the forward line then he would’ve been perfect, but there was always the prospect of him spending most of his time in the physio’s room or in the stands after some needless red cards.

Unfortunately it now looks like we won’t ever get the chance to find out, with Sky Sports indicating that he’s set to return to Brazil to sign for Palmeiras.

It should be a good move for him and it’s reported that he was a fan of the club when he was a kid so it’s a chance to live out a childhood dream, while it also sounds like they’re willing to give him a multi-year contract so that will factor into his decision too.

As for West Ham there aren’t any obvious names out there who you would expect to come in and improve the team, so it could be a case of waiting until the summer.