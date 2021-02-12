West Ham to battle Turkish giants for free transfer – It’s not a striker

In many ways it’s criminal that West Ham have left themselves short up front when there’s a genuine chance to push for Champions League football next season.

The problem at this stage in the season is that any free agents are going to be without a club for a very good reason, so there is a danger that they’ll disrupt the dressing room or just not be very good.

It looks like transfer plans have now advanced to improving the team for next season, and a report from Foot Mercato has linked West Ham with a move for a defender who’s going to be out of contract.

Pape Alioune Ndiaye has an interesting profile as he’s still only 23 and he’s a massive 203cm tall, while he’s been thoroughly impressive in Ukraine this season where he’s been voted as their best defender so far this season.

As you can imagine he’s dominant in the air and he’s out of contract at the end of the season so it would be an interesting punt, especially when you consider that he’s only played in the Spanish third tier and in Ukraine for a couple of seasons.

Understadably there is plenty of competition for his signature just now with two Ligue 1 sides looking at him, while Braga and Besiktas are also mentioned so he’s clearly a talented player.

At this point he might just be a project who needs to be loaned out but that will depend on how quickly he can step up, but he’s certainly another name to look out for going into the summer.