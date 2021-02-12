WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy provokes bizarre social media meltdown as he’s somehow an Everton fan

If you see a name trending out of nowhere then you tend to fear the worst, but the reason for WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy trending today is pretty bizarre.

He’s always been known as a risk taker and he’s had plenty of personal and substance issues to overcome, so when his name is trending on Twitter you do tend to fear the worst.

That appeared to be the case this afternoon as his name was doing the rounds, but it turns out that he’s somehow been outed as an Everton fan:

Jeff Hardy is a Toffee!! My childhood is complete!!! ???? https://t.co/G6zoC6s07w — TheMightyBlues (@MightyBluesYT) February 12, 2021

Jeff Hardy is a blue, what a time to be alive https://t.co/OhIkt616SQ — Paddy (@tyrxr98) February 12, 2021

There have been more links between the Premier League and WWE recently potentially down to the BT Sport deal they struck and we often see teams coming out to wrestling entrance music, but the Jeff Hardy and Everton links have certainly come out of left field.