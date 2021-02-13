AC Milan offer first-team star bumper new deal in bid to warn off Paris-Saint Germain

Paris-Saint Germain are reportedly determined to land AC Milan star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who is out of contract in the summer.

READ MORE: Man City and Arsenal set for future battle for Real Madrid prospect

Donnarumma, 21, emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects after making his senior debut aged just 16 years and 242 days, making him the Serie A’s youngest ever player.

Following in the footsteps of some of the Rossoneri’s greatest ever shot-stoppers such as Dida, Carlo Cudicini and Christian Abbiati, Donnarumma has already racked-up a whopping 230 appearances in all competitions.

Despite enjoying what has been a remarkable breakthrough whilst at the San Siro, the highly-rated Italian keeper is out of contract in the summer and is already free to speak to foreign clubs.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, long-standing admirers Paris-Saint Germain are continuing in their pursuit to lure the 21-year-old to the French capital.

It has been claimed that in an attempt to retain their prized asset, AC Milan’s hierarchy have offered the 21-year-old a new contract worth a huge £6.5m-per year.

However, despite the astronomical figures, Donnarumma’s super-agent Mino Raiola is believed to be trying to squeeze closer to £9m-per year out of the Italian club.

It has been claimed that it is Raiola’s ambition to make his star client one of the world’s highest paid goalkeepers.

Should AC Milan agree to pay Donnarumma what Raiola is demanding, he would become the sport’s second highest paid goalkeeper, just behind Manchester United’s David De Gea.