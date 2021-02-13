The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has refused to rule out his client moving back to Serie A side Napoli.

Jorginho, 19, joined Chelsea in 2018 after making a £51.3m switch from Napoli, as per Transfermarkt.

During his three-years in the country’s capital, the Italian playmaker has featured in 120 games and has been directly involved in 18 goals, in all competitions.

Best known for his ‘hop, skip n’a jump’ penalty taking style, Jorginho has played an integral role in all of his manager’s first-team plans.

Despite continuing to be one of the Blues’ most reliable performers, there has been recent speculation that the 29-year-old could be looking to move on.

Although now under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel and seemingly one of the first names on the team-sheet, the rumours suggesting the midfielder could be offloaded have not stopped.

After making 54 appearances under former Blues’ manager Maurizio Sarri during his season-long (2018-19) reign at Stamford Bridge, there have been relentless suggestions Jorginho could play under the Italian tactician again.

Given the fact Jorginho and Sarri formed a formidable partnership whilst the pair were at Napoli, naturally, should Sarri be re-appointed as the head coach in Naples, speculation is rife linking the 29-year-old with a return.

Addressing the speculation, the star’s agent Jorge Santos has refused to rule out a future move.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (as quoted by the Independent), Santos said: “Football is dynamic and nothing can be ruled out.



“If Sarri returns to Napoli, he would make an attempt to bring Jorginho back. He is perfect for his football. I can’t rule it out.

“He has two years left on his contract and is a regular starter for Italy. However, with a good project, he would be open to coming back.”

According to reports in Italy (as relayed by Sports Witness ), current manager Gennaro Gattuso’s future as Napoli manager is uncertain, with Sarri one of the frontrunners to be handed the job next.

