When Mo Salah scored the opener at the King Power Stadium, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Liverpool were on their way to another three points.

The Reds had been efficient and functional if not brilliant against Leicester, but there was nothing to suggest a seven-minute collapse before full-time.

In the end they were well beaten, and unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp, that’s becoming an all too common occurrence just recently.

For title contenders to admit the game is up as early as February might be akin to ‘throwing in the towel’ to coin some boxing parlance.

However, there’s a valid reason why there’s little hope of Liverpool retaining the title that they won so majestically last season.

Liverpool after 24 games of the 2019-20 season:

? 70 points Liverpool after 24 games of the 2020-21 season:

? 40 points The worst points differential by a defending PL champion after 24 games in the competition’s history. pic.twitter.com/0YphJs2j0i — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2021

After 24 games of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, the Reds had already amassed 70 points.

After 24 games of the current season, they have only 40 which, according to Squawka, is the biggest points differential by a defending Premier League champion after 24 games in the competition’s history.

Klopp clearly has an awful lot of work to do in order to get them back to their best.