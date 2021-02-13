Menu

Any chance that Liverpool had of retaining their Premier League crown has been destroyed by Leicester and here’s why

Liverpool FC
Posted by

When Mo Salah scored the opener at the King Power Stadium, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Liverpool were on their way to another three points.

The Reds had been efficient and functional if not brilliant against Leicester, but there was nothing to suggest a seven-minute collapse before full-time.

MORE: Arsenal need to have more faith in THIS

In the end they were well beaten, and unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp, that’s becoming an all too common occurrence just recently.

For title contenders to admit the game is up as early as February might be akin to ‘throwing in the towel’ to coin some boxing parlance.

However, there’s a valid reason why there’s little hope of Liverpool retaining the title that they won so majestically last season.

After 24 games of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, the Reds had already amassed 70 points.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United linked with experienced stop-gap defensive signing to help the squad in the same way as Edinson Cavani has
Video: Jonny Evans push on Liverpool star Sadio Mane branded ‘stonewall foul’ in moment just before Alisson and Kabak gifted Jamie Vardy go-ahead goal
Liverpool’s late loss at Leicester uncovered one incredible stat that’s taken years to repeat

After 24 games of the current season, they have only 40 which, according to Squawka, is the biggest points differential by a defending Premier League champion after 24 games in the competition’s history.

Klopp clearly has an awful lot of work to do in order to get them back to their best.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.