Arsenal’s season is far from over in 2020/21, but it’s likely that Mikel Arteta and his backroom staff are already identifying which players can take them to the next level in 2021/22.

Some may already be at the club, others need to be signed, and it’s clear that the Spaniard has to get his transfer window wheeling and dealing spot on if he wants to improve the north Londoners.

After a poor start this season the Gunners had a turnaround of sorts a few weeks ago, though they’re beginning to lapse back into their old ways during certain elements of play.

Although that’s likely to be a concern, at least Arteta is under no illusions as to what he needs to do in order to get them back to the Premier League’s top table.

One player that could help them do precisely that is Dani Ceballos, on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the campaign.

Though he too has blown hot and cold at times, there’s no doubting the Spaniard’s quality.

According to La Razon and cited by the Daily Star, Real Madrid are now ready to cash in on the player too.

A figure of £22m has been mooted which should be well within Arsenal’s grasp.

They’ll face competition from Ceballos’ former club, Real Betis, at that price, but the north Londoners can’t afford to let this deal pass them by.