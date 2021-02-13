It’s been a strange old season for Lionel Messi and yet he continues to set the bar for Barcelona.

The Argentinian has been instrumental in the club’s rise back up the La Liga table where, if results go for them this weekend, they could find themselves back in second place ahead of the most important part of the season.

The disappointment of not being granted a move away from the club last summer has been replaced with the joy that playing for Barca evidently gives him, and of course, a new season = a new record.

During the game against Valladolid, Messi scored the 644th official goal of his Barcelona career, surpassing the previous world record of 643, held by Pele, for Santos.

Now, in order to give something back, he will auction off the boots he was wearing when he hit the historic milestone to raise money for children fighting cancer.

“Reaching the historic total of 644 goals for the same club fills me with joy,” said the 33-year-old, quoted by Sport.

“But the most important thing is to be able to give something back to the children fighting for their health.

“We hope the auction in April will increase knowledge of this great cause.”