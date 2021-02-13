In this day and age, you’ve got to have a bit of money in your bank account in order to be able to buy a football club.

It’s a fair assumption then, that Birmingham City’s owners aren’t short of a bob or two.

However, it would appear from their actions, that any money they may have is for the exclusive use of the men’s first-team.

How else do you explain chief executive, Xuandong Ren’s refusal to pay £500 for their women’s team to move their Midlands derby against Aston Villa from their usual Damson Park Stadium to St. George’s Park, after the former was ruled unplayable?

According to the Daily Telegraph, Birmingham Ladies staff and players are livid with the owners over this latest lack of support.

Moreover, the postponement doesn’t help them in any way as it now means they have four games in hand on the teams around them, meaning almost certain fixture congestion later in the campaign.

More Stories / Latest News James Maddison sends classy message of support to ‘top’ quality Alisson after latest error for Liverpool gifted Leicester go-ahead goal Five reasons why Liverpool should consider sacking Jurgen Klopp Any chance that Liverpool had of retaining their Premier League crown has been destroyed by Leicester and here’s why

Given that the FA and Villa were more than happy to make the switch say the Daily Telegraph, it does show where the club’s priorities lie.