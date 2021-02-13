Despite being in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic, that hasn’t stopped a gang of opportunistic thieves from carrying out a burglary at Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti’s house.

According to the Liverpool Echo, they were disturbed by Ancelotti’s daughter during the raid which, incredibly, didn’t take place in the dead of night, but the early evening as most people would’ve been settling down to eat dinner.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, despite the raid being carried out at approximately 6.30pm last Friday.

However, a safe is known to have been taken from the property, with Police now on the lookout for those involved.

Given the nature of the incident, it’s remarkable how cool, calm and collected the Italian has managed to be in the days since, including during the epic FA Cup win against Tottenham just a few days after the burglary.

More Stories / Latest News Potential boost for Chelsea as transfer target touted to miss Champions League clash through injury Photo: Ipswich Town striker James Norwood strikes back at Twitter moron with an outstandingly SAVAGE comeback Roma star Stephan El Shaarawy managed to prevent and CHASED DOWN a car thief in Rome

Though he may have cut a relaxed figure, it’s a fair bet that tighter security can be expected at the very least in future.