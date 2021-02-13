According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea made ‘more than one’ transfer ‘approach’ for RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano, who has now pre-agreed a summer switch to Bayern Munich.

Sporting director and former Bavarian star Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that a deal had been struck for the ace to Bild last night, marking more brilliant news for the side after their Club World Cup triumph.

It is reported that Bayern will activate the €42.5m release clause in the 22-year-old’s contract, which can be triggered from the summer, as they’ve agreed a five-year deal with the centre-back.

Romano reports that Upamecano received ‘more than one approach’ from Chelsea for his in-demand services, whilst adding that Liverpool were preparing to make their swoop for the ace in the summer.

Bayern have sorted out a quality signing well ahead of time – and their rivals, with Upamecano to act as a replacement for David Alaba – who is set to walk away on a free transfer this summer.

Upamecano received more than one approach from Chelsea, Liverpool were planning for a move in the summer. But he’s joining Bayern Münich [until 2026] because they immediately satisfied his requests. Deal to be signed in the next months, when Bayern will pay the release clause. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2021

News of the transfer agreement came on the eve of Upamecano’s 140th appearances for Leipzig, with the 6ft1 centre-back establishing himself as a young defensive star since his arrival in January 2017.

Upamecano certainly looks ready to take the next step in his career, via a move to one of the world’s biggest clubs, it will be interesting to see how the recent breakout France international star will fare.

Interest from Chelsea in the Frenchman seemed to be kicked up a notch since Thomas Tuchel was appointed as Frank Lampard’s replacement.

As I’ve touched on previously, the fact that Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was so outspoken on Upamecano, amid reports of talks already occurring with the chief and manager Hansi Flick, it’s no surprise that the Bavarians have in fact won the transfer race, they seemed very confident in doing so.