Dayot Upamecano looks set to sign for Bayern Munich – but Chelsea reportedly didn’t want him anyway.

As per Sky Sports, using information provided to them by their colleagues in Germany, Upamecano is set to sign a five-year deal with Bayern.

Upamecano has been one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga in recent seasons, so it ought to be no surprise that he’s heading to the Allianz.

As Sky Sports note, though, both Chelsea and Liverpool were thought to be interested in signing him.

While the Telegraph’s Matt Law doesn’t deny that Upamecano was on Chelsea’s radar he does suggest that the club were not fully convinced by the Frenchman.

Chelsea were unquestionably interested in Upamenco but I’m told their scouts weren’t fully convinced. Suspect they weren’t keen enough to get into a bidding war over his wages. As reported this week, Alaba wages currently too high and I’m also told he would like to play def mid — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 13, 2021

That does appear to be against the consensus, with Upamecano widely considered one of the best centre-backs in Europe this campaign.

Though, these are the same scouts who gave the green light to Timo Werner and Kai Havertz’s acquisitions, and they’ve hardly set the world alight…