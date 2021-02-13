Five reasons why Liverpool should consider sacking Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fell to yet another defeat this afternoon against Leicester City. The Reds look like a shadow of their former selves – is it time for change at Anfield?

The mere mention of the s-word when it comes to Jurgen Klopp is unthinkable, or rather it was last season, but better managers have seen all their hard work fall apart before their eyes.

The reigning champions, who won the title at a canter last term, could fall as far as ninth in the Premier League table if the teams below them win their games in hand.

Could it now be time to close the brilliant Klopp chapter of Liverpool’s history? We’ve considered five reasons why FSG could have a difficult decision to make.

1.) Terrible title defence

Brilliant champions don’t just win the league, they retain it. Roy Keane made the point previously, Klopp’s men have essentially thrown in the towel before even putting up a fight.

Manchester City had a wobble at the start of the season and look set to push on and win the Premier League. Liverpool have been swallowed up by their’s, and it looks likely to end their title defence.

2.) Spiral of negativity

Liverpool are showing no signs of recovery, there doesn’t appear to be any hope that they will be able to halt the free-fall and continue to fight for their season ambitions.

They have no chance of challenging in the Champions League with this level of performance, unless something unprecedented happens, and at this rate, they won’t even be playing in the competition next season.

What tends to precede managerial departures is the owners becoming convinced that the team are not going to begin to magically perform under the manager’s stewardship. You wonder if John Henry and co are getting to that stage…

3.) Exposed by front three failures

Mohamed Salah may well be the Premier League’s top goal scorer, but as a collective, Liverpool’s attack has been considerably less effective this year than in seasons prior.

As a result, they have lost games.

Where Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, flanked by Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, would ordinarily turn games on their head singlehandedly, they have been below their usual standards. As a result, Liverpool have been exposed.

Klopp’s plan A isn’t working, and the plan B doesn’t appear to exist. Is that not an example of poor leadership?

4.) Outstaying his welcome?

Klopp spent seven years at Borussia Dortmund, winning two Bundesliga titles. You may recall that towards the end they found themselves lingering around the relegation zone after a run of poor form comparable to Liverpool’s of late.

He was appointed by Liverpool in 2015, six years ago. You can’t help but wonder if, having been there for such a great deal of time, things have just begun to get a little stale.

Could it be that what both Liverpool and Klopp need to move forward is a bit of refreshment? A change of face and a change of location? It’s worth considering for both parties.

5.) An ageing squad – and an uphill task

This era of Liverpool has been quite sensational, but you get the impression it might be coming to an end.

The average age of Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane is 28.6 – not old and ageing, but not getting any younger.

They should all be at the peak of their powers at current, and if they’re not, you wonder if there’s any further improvement to come. Ordinarily, at that age, you would consider their development to be complete.

Klopp is going to have to work on overhauling this squad and ensuring that the foundations are laid for the next generation of Liverpool.

Having been at the club for such a length of time, and having seen his fortunes turn against him, is he the right man to do that?