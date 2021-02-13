Never happier than being the centre of attention on or off the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo is at it again.

The Portuguese has decided that he needs another super car, despite owning in the region of 20 already.

According to AS, the Juventus front man is in line to receive one of only 10 Bugatti Centodieci’s to be made.

The outlet note that he won’t be able to take delivery of the vehicle until 2022 as it is still to undergo the wind tunnel tests to ensure that it meets the standards expected by the brand.

It won’t be the first Bugatti he’s owned either.

He also has a Bugatti Chiron which sits nicely in his garage alongside a Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI, an Aston Martin DB9, a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, three Ferraris and a Bentley GT Speed amongst others.

Quite why he feels the need to flex his financial wealth again in the middle of a pandemic is anyone’s guess.