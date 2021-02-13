‘Defo’ – These fans convinced Liverpool star Sadio Mane has had a ‘hair transplant’ with eagle-eyed viewers noticing rejuvenated follicles against Leicester

Some football fans are convinced that Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has benefitted from a ‘hair transplant’ sometime recently, with the forward’s follicles looking lengthier than ever this afternoon.

Mane has always looked a bit short at the front of his head, with the ace’s hair usually styled in a manner that saw it thrust high, whilst usually donning a yellow stripe in the side.

Today though, as our featured image shows, Mane’s hair looked much fuller at the front, with these leading spades of fans to believe that the 28-year-old has benefitted from a hair transplant.

The winger’s hair certainly looks to be distributed in a more balanced manner around his head, but there could be other explanations – like the fact he’s taken some off the top, which would make take some attention away from his forehead.

This is how Mane’s hair shaped up back in May, which was nine months ago to be fair:

Somebody said sadio mané’s hair moved to the midfield??? pic.twitter.com/rMQIVxSaqc — Nelson (@iam_rhymezee) May 20, 2020

Here’s how some football fans and eagle-eyed viewers of today’s match have reacted:

Mane has defo had a hair transplant — dan jones. (@DanielJonees) February 13, 2021

Mane has had a hair transplant hasn’t he — Shesh Das (@SheshadriDas) February 13, 2021

Mane has defo had a hair transplant — Ross Coker (@RossCoker6) February 13, 2021

Is it just me or has Sadio Mane gotten a hair transplant? ? — SUPRIMO THE PRIMO (@theetongabull) February 13, 2021

Mane has definitely had his hair done.. I’m Conflicted #LEILIV — Jade (@JadeKiimberly) February 13, 2021

Mane been shaky ever since that hair transplant — *?? (@zakxyz) February 13, 2021

Mane think he’s sly ??? just had a hair line transplant ?????????? — Sid_ss (@SS_Trainer) February 13, 2021

Still baffled how Sadio mane had time for a hair transplant in a national lockdown btw — regan (@regan_1986_) February 13, 2021

There were some other, perhaps more unlikely explanations for the follicle resurgence:

Either Mane’d forehead has shrunk or he’s had a hair transplant ?? #LEILIV #LFC @LFC — Ben Mason (@BenMason232) February 13, 2021

Mane has actually had a hair transplant hasn’t he? Either that or someone just glued that bit at the end on. — Mike (@Mike87_MUFC) February 13, 2021

The government need to open hair surgeries right now. Sadio Mane has drawn on a new hairline with a felt tip pen. Another low for the pandemic — Jordan Harris (@JordanHarris95) February 13, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Video: Harvey Barnes adds a third for Leicester with fine finish as champions Liverpool collapse at the King Power Fed up Crystal Palace star makes hugely controversial comments regarding taking the knee Video: Alisson and Kabak collide for Liverpool in shock moment gifting Jamie Vardy a goal for Leicester as they seal rapid comeback against shaky Reds

Mane has looked as such for some time now, so it shouldn’t be a question of the humble star potentially having broken lockdown to receive treatment, that would be very out of character and unlikely.

If a transplant has been undergone, the results usually take some time to come through, which is perhaps why this is only being noticed by fans now.