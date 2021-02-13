Sad moment for Ederson as Man City teammate stops him taking penalty against Tottenham

Ederson appeared keen on taking Manchester City’s penalty against Tottenham this evening – but Bernardo Silva wouldn’t let him.

In case you missed it, Pep Guardiola suggested earlier this week that Ederson could be Man City’s new penalty taker, with his side struggling to find the back of the net from 12-yards, as Sky Sports report.

Ederson will have heard what his manager was saying in the press, and was likely begging for the opportunity behind the scenes, or so his reaction when City were awarded a penalty this evening suggests.

The Brazilian made his way up the field as if to show his intent to step up to the mark and take the penalty, but teammate Bernardo Silva told him to go back to his goal.

Rodri did convert, but only just, with Hugo Lloris likely disappointed he didn’t stop it. Surely, sooner rather than later, we’re going to get to see Ederson take one?