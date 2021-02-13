It’s not too often that turning down north London giants Arsenal could be said to be a decent career move.

However, for one England international player, doing just that has proved to be the best decision that he could’ve made.

Moreover, his Gunners snub has the full backing of former Liverpool legend turned football pundit, Jamie Carragher.

“At 34, he shows no signs of slowing down,” Carragher said in his Daily Telegraph column.

“[Jamie] Vardy has scored 34 in his last 54 league appearances – an almost identical strike rate to Mohamed Salah who is at the peak of his powers at Anfield.

“These are the numbers which could have earned Vardy a move to established Champions League clubs.

“He could have gone to Arsenal when Arsene Wenger’s side were always in the top four.

“People said he lacked ambition when he turned them down.

“He made a wise decision, cementing his legendary status at the King Power Stadium and avoiding being part of Arsenal’s post-Wenger struggles.”

Vardy still remains evergreen as a striker despite his advancing years, and there’s life in the old dog yet.

Given how well he has taken care of himself off of the pitch, and how he has adapted his game to get the very best out of himself without overdoing it, we can expect that Vardy will be around for at least a couple more years yet.

He remains the focal point for Leicester’s attack, and in Brendan Rodgers he has the right man to develop his talent for the final part of his career.