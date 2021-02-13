According to the Echo’s Paul Gorst, Liverpool are without Divock Origi for this afternoon’s massive game-week opening tie against Leicester due to a hamstring injury.

The Belgian has been sidelined with a ‘strain’ to his hamstring, marking another blow for the Reds after they’ve been left without Fabinho for today’s crucial clash.

Whilst Origi has been a rotation and bench figure for Liverpool for some time now, the versatile forward’s omission leaves the Reds with very few attacking options on the bench.

Xherdan Shaqiri is the only real out-and-out attacking player that Jurgen Klopp can call if things go awry, whilst the benched Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could provide some cutting edge.

The brilliant Ben Dinnery has noted that Origi is the latest Premier League star to suffer a muscle injury, which are soaring across the top-flight this month, as seen by the division’s full injury list here.

Liverpool really aren’t having any luck when it comes to keeping their stars fit this season, it’s massively hampered their chances of defending their historic first Premier League title.