In an outburst typical of the fighting spirit that defines his Atletico Madrid side, Diego Simeone has suggested that his squad are ready to play their games wherever and whenever necessary.
Covid-19 protocols have ensured that certain Champions League ties need to be moved from the host country to a neutral country, and as such, Atleti will have to play Chelsea in Bucharest, Romania.
Under normal circumstances, this wouldn’t be necessary of course, and Simeone has taken a view on the whole situation that has led football clubs to this point.
“I don’t think it’s important to give an opinion because the opinion we might say won’t influence on what the reality is,” he was quoted as saying by AS.
“And because we are living a complex moment globally, from a social point of view, it is already difficult to compete and do our job,” he told a news conference.
“We will prepare and enjoy what we have. To play anywhere, any time, the day they want.
“There is no problem.”
Without supporters in grounds at this point, there’s not really a ‘home advantage’ as such, so it’s difficult to say whether the switch will benefit the Spaniards or the west Londoners more.
What is assured is a cracking European tie between two teams with polar opposite styles but which are incredibly effective.