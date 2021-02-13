When football talk turns to the best player in a particular league, it’s always very subjective. For instance, what does one base their ‘best’ rating on?

Goals scored? Assists provided? Competency in the role, leadership… there are so many different metrics.

However, when former international stars are the ones propagating the discussion, it’s surely worth a listen.

That’s precisely what happened on BT Sport when Rio Ferdinand was asked to name the Premier League’s best player.

Given his Man United connections, he might’ve been expected to go for Bruno Fernandes, particularly as the Portuguese has been instrumental in the Red Devils’ rise over the last 12 months.

That he didn’t was something of a surprise.

“[Jack] Grealish. I love watching him,” he said to Robbie Savage, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“If I’m going to watch a player and I’m putting him at No.10 I want to see someone drift past people, draw people to them, create space for other players and then get assists and get goals.

“There’s a great argument for [James] Maddison, there’s a great argument for other players.

“Grealish is the best player in the league right now, on form. He’s been the best player this season.”

Even taking into account the subjectivity, it’s hard to disagree that the Aston Villa man has been head and shoulders above most other players in the English top-flight this season.