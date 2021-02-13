James Maddison sends classy message of support to ‘top’ quality Alisson after latest error for Liverpool gifted Leicester go-ahead goal

Leicester City star James Maddison commented on the unfortunate form of Alisson for Liverpool after the Foxes’ 3-1 comeback win, in which the Brazilian landed a costly error in consecutive games.

In the 80th minute of the encounter, Youri Tielemans launched a dangerous long ball forward, bound for Harvey Barnes, but one that was challenged by both Alisson and debutant Ozan Kabak.

Kabak, the Deadline Day loan signing whose deal includes a permanent option, didn’t appear to receive any signal from Alisson that the stopper was rushing out, which led to the pair colliding.

The clash left Jamie Vardy to collect the loose ball, skip forward and tap it into the back of the net.

Maddison told BT Sport’s Des Kelly in the latest of his enthralling must-watch post-match interviews that ‘sniffing’ out these kind of opportunities is just what Vardy ‘does’, with his relentless pressure.

The attacking midfielder didn’t steer away from the fact that the goal stemmed from a ‘mix-up’ on Liverpool’s behalf, adding that the latest costly error shouldn’t be looked into ‘too much’.

This unfortunately came in the fixture just after Alisson made two defeat-sparking mistakes for Liverpool vs Manchester City, with Maddison adding that it’s ‘obviously’ a ‘tough time’ for the Brazilian.

Maddison, who netted the Foxes’ equaliser with a free-kick involving a controversial offside call, then showed his class by stating Alisson remains a ‘top goalkeeper’, whilst being ‘sure’ that he’ll be ‘back’.

"I didn't know what was going on, Anthony Taylor looked lost as well!" "That's what Jamie Vardy does, he sniffs out opportunities." James Maddison speaks on the VAR confusion surrounding his goal and a fantastic result for Leicester City.

“Yeah, that’s what Jamie Vardy does. He picks up, he sniffs out them little opportunities.”

“Mix-up between the centre-half and the goalkeeper. It’s just one of those things. I don’t think you can look too much into it.”

“Alisson is obviously having a bit of a tough time at the minute – with the last game (vs City) – but he is a top goalkeeper and I’m sure he will be back. I’m just glad we could pounce on that mistake.”

Maddison was of course ‘glad’ that Leicester could ‘pounce’ on this error to spur themselves to a come-from-behind victory, but he went above and beyond to to show such support to a struggling opponent.

Alisson firmly established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers after his move to Liverpool, right up there with the likes of Jan Oblak, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Thibaut Courtois, but is unfortunately going through his roughest patch as a Red – with the errors sadly costing the side points.