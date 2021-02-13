Klopp believes Leicester were ‘lucky’ to beat Liverpool and they ‘know it’ as Reds imploded to allow Foxes to snatch comeback

Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport that Leicester were ‘lucky’ to beat Liverpool 3-1 this afternoon, adding in his post-match interview that the Foxes probably ‘know it’ themselves.

Liverpool really did look much better than they largely have since the turn of the calendar year, with some the Reds looking much more threatening with their passing this afternoon.

Liverpool took the lead when Mohamed Salah finished expertly thanks to a magical assist from Roberto Firmino, but then came an almighty collapse from the reigning Premier League champions.

James Maddison levelled 10 minutes later with a controversial free-kick marred by a potential offside that sparked three goals for the Foxes in a seven-minute period that ultimately won them the game.

The Foxes got the go-ahead goal via Jamie Vardy thanks to a disastrous moment in which Allison and debutant Ozan Kabak collided, before Harvey Barnes finished the tie off with a wonderful finish.

Klopp expressed in his post-match interview that the Reds were the ‘clear, dominant side’, adding that they did ‘pretty much everything you have to’ in order to come away with a win.

Of course then the shaky defending struck, when summarising the match in the final stages of the interview Klopp stated that Leicester were ‘lucky’ to win and that they ‘know it’ – ‘probably’.

Here is what Klopp had to say in his general review of the game, which is from around 1.20:

“We were the clear dominant side, we played good football.” “You saw that we tried everything, it’s not that we didn’t try.” Jurgen Klopp spoke to @TheDesKelly after a difficult day for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/vVSlRRUaNq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021

“Yes they were one position ahead of us, maybe now more, but on the pitch that was not obvious, we were the clear, dominant side.”

“We played the football we wanted to play, we avoided their counter attacks, we did pretty much everything you have to do, scored a really nice goal and had more chances.”

“But that’s normal, we just have to work harder in our situation to get more chances and maybe score more goals, but the game was really good and then you concede these two goals.”

Klopp stated in the final stages of the interview with Des Kelly that Leicester were ‘lucky’:

“We really played top football in the end, against a really strong side like Leicester, they were lucky to win today, they know it probably.”

“In the end, they finished the game, that’s fine, they deserved the three points. Yeah, we have to deal with our own situation.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Erling Haaland proves Chelsea credentials by ignoring player down injured before scoring for Borussia Dortmund Video: Man United target Jadon Sancho nets sixth goal in ten games for Borussia Dortmund with electric breakaway finish ‘Yes’ – Jurgen Klopp concedes the Premier League title after Liverpool lose to Leicester with Reds now 10 points off leaders Manchester City

Liverpool have now thrown away valuable points against serious rivals for the tops spots this season in back-to-back games, the Reds need to overhaul their centre-back pairing and defensive approach.