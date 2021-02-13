Leicester City want £30m rated Bayer Leverkusen defender

Leicester City are reportedly keen to land Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah who could be available for just £30m this summer.

Tah, 25, joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 after making a £6.75m switch from Hamburger SV, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving at the BayArena, the German international has gone on to feature in over 200 matches in all competitions.

However, despite being one of the squad’s senior players after spending five years at Bayer Leverkusen, the is growing speculation that the 25-year-old could be set for a move to the Premier League.

According to a recent report from BILD journalist Christian Falk, the German centre-back has been a long-standing transfer target for Brendan Roger’s Foxes.

TRUE ? @jonatah is still on the shortlist of @LCFC His release clause is 35 million Euros for summer 2021 pic.twitter.com/ZTQ7ClAllK — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 12, 2021

Falk claims that Tah is keen to swap the Bundesliga for England’s top-flight and would therefore welcome a move to high-flyers Leicester City.

There was speculation last summer that Tah had emerged as a target for Leicester City, however, after a move failed to materialise, the Foxes’ hierarchy turned their attentions to Saint Etienne’s Wesley Fofana.

However, speaking live to BILD (via Sports Witness), Falk has reported on the current situation as well as how much the 25-year-old would cost, he said: “There were already movements last summer, and there is somebody at Leicester who knows him from his HSV time and is pushing.



“He has an exit clause, but this is set to reduce by €5m in the summer, which means that, according to our information, he would cost €35m.

“That is still a lot of money in these times, but he is becoming easier to finance, and he would like to take this step now.

“He’s been in a funk lately and he’s always wanted to go to England and if they give him that opportunity, then I assume he’ll do that.”