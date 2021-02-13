What on earth is going wrong at Liverpool football club?

Notwithstanding the loss of their main centre-back pairing, the Reds have fallen apart over the last few weeks after looking infallible for the past few years under Jurgen Klopp.

The German has had the Merseysiders playing some sparkling stuff, however, the life appears to have been sucked out of his side recently.

Even taking the lead doesn’t appear to be a guarantee of success at the moment for the Premier League champions who, will almost certainly, cede their title to one of their rivals this season.

Once Mo Salah had given the visitors the lead at the King Power Stadium, it looked for all the world as though they would go on to see out the game and earn three points against a terrific Leicester side.

However, a late collapse which saw three Foxes goals in seven minutes, including one from Jamie Vardy after a calamitous error from Alisson Becker, meant the home side took the win.

What’s more, the result uncovered an incredible stat. According to Squawka, that’s the first time in almost four years that Liverpool have lost a game when taking the lead. Wow.