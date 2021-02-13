Manchester City injury scare as star of the moment limps down the tunnel ahead of crucial run of games

Manchester City’s man of the moment Ilkay Gundogan was forced to leave the field of play against Tottenham with a suspected groin injury.

Gundogan has been the best player in the Premier League since the turn of the year, having netted 11 goals in his last 12 games from midfield.

Whatever Pep Guardiola has done with him to spring him onto this outstanding run of goal-scoring form deserves a great deal of credit.

What has always been the case with Gundogan, both at City and at Borussia Dortmund prior, he is a superb player if he manages to stay free of injuries.

Unfortunately for the German, the best period of his career has been disrupted by a muscle injury sustained against Tottenham, one that Pep will be hoping and praying is not too serious.

City are heading into a crucial period, with tough fixtures on the horizon: Everton (A), Arsenal (A), Gladbach (A), West Ham (H), Man United (H).

Considering how important Gundogan has been of late, they’ll need him fit and available if they want to continue this outstanding run of form over such a tough set of fixtures.