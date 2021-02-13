Wherever Manchester United end up finishing this Premier League season, it seems a foregone conclusion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will strengthen again in the summer.

Although it’s not absolutely clear how much money the Norwegian will have available to spend, surely Ed Woodward and the United board will take note of what happened during the last summer transfer window.

If those mistakes are repeated again it would be unforgivable for many United fans.

Edinson Cavani was a late addition, and the Uruguayan has helped the Red Devils front men with the benefit of his experience.

Given the Old Trafford outfit’s problems in central defence, there’s a need to strengthen in that area of the squad in particular, and Forbes are suggesting that, perhaps, Solskjaer needs to go looking for another experienced stop-gap rather than waiting around and chasing others.

They had their fingers burned in that regard after being unable to secure Jadon Sancho, however, Forbes’ suggestion of Sergio Ramos on a free transfer could also be an issue given that he too once flirted with the club only to stay with Real Madrid at the 11th hour.

If Solskjaer can be assured of Ramos’ integrity and willingness to embrace his project, then he’d likely be a fine signing and a clear upgrade on what United already have in situ.