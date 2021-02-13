Man United tried to land Napoli defender for €100m but pandemic could see much lower second offer

According to European reports, Premier League giants Manchester United previously offered Napoli an eye-watering £88m ($100m) to sign centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly, 29, joined Napoli from Genk in 2014 in a deal worth just £6.98m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Naples, the commanding Senegalese defender has featured in over 270 matches, in all competitions.

Despite turning 30 in the summer, Koulibaly has enjoyed a recent and sudden surge to the forefront of European football.

After emerging as one of Italy’s most highly-rated defenders, Koulibaly has seen his name linked with some of the sport’s biggest clubs, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

A summer of speculation suggested the defender could be set for a move to the Premier League. Despite the relentless links, a move failed to materialise, leaving the 29-year-old with no choice but to continue at Napoli.

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from a written report from AS (via Sports Witness) who claim United’s hierarchy previously offered a whopping £88m for the defender.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils may never have finalised the deal, however, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is set to force Napoli to agree to a much lower future transfer fee.

It is not yet known whether or not the Red Devils will reignite their interest in the Napoli defender, especially considering a recent report from ESPN claimed the club have a four-man defensive shortlist, which does not include Koulibaly.

However, regardless of whether or not Solskjaer targets Koulibaly again, one thing is for sure, the price will be nowhere near £88m the second time around.