As we go deeper into the current campaign, Newcastle United are just about keeping their heads above water as far as steering clear of the relegation places goes.

Steve Bruce is working a minor miracle on Tyneside given that it appears a number of his under-performing players aren’t playing for him.

Not to mention the terrible abuse that he’s had to deal with on social media as the Magpies slide down the table continued.

In truth, Newcastle, a genuine giant of a club, have long since been a Premier League force, and much of that can be attributed to the ownership of a certain Mike Ashley.

The chairman clearly doesn’t want to be at the club any longer, as can be noted by his attempts to sell to the highest bidder.

Perhaps they would’ve fared better on the pitch if they’d employed legendary striker, Alan Shearer, for longer than the eight games he was given before they were relegated back in 2009.

The former England international isn’t holding his breath for a call any time soon, however.

“As it turned out, the season Kevin [Keegan] left, I ended up as Newcastle’s fourth manager in seven months, following him, Joe Kinnear and Chris Hughton,” he said to The Athletic.

“I loved those eight short games in charge, even though I was unable to steer the club away from relegation.

“That summer, having presented my plans to secure promotion at the first time of asking, I waited for Mike Ashley to call me back.

“I’m still waiting.”

That just about sums Mike Ashley up, and the sooner he vacates the premises, the better for all concerned.