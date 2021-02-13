There’s not a week that goes by it seems without Newcastle United being in the headlines for one reason or another.

Just lately it’s been because of their abject form on the pitch, however, the way the club has been run has long been a bone of contention with the locals.

Managers have come and gone and veiled accusations have been made in the direction of Mike Ashley, though never before has one of their most famous sons been so direct in their criticism of the man that holds all the purse strings.

Ashley’s tenure on Tyneside has stuck in the craw for years, and were it not a Saudi regime that had looked to take over the Magpies in 2020, the Geordies may finally have seen the back of a man they revile.

Former player and manager, Kevin Keegan, certainly hasn’t held back in his interview with The Athletic to celebrate his 70th birthday.

“The best day they’ll have is when he sells the club,” Keegan said.

“Because anybody – and I mean anybody – can run it better. It cannot be run worse than it is.”

Keegan’s unusual outburst speaks of a depth of feeling not often seen, and when the former England international speaks, everyone listens.

A wave of supporter protests on the back of the article wouldn’t be a surprise. At all.