Menu

Man City starlet impressively writes his name in Premier League history books during win over Tottenham

Manchester City
Posted by

As reported by OptaJoe on Twitter, English sensation Phil Foden made history during Manchester City’s win over Tottenham this evening.

Foden has been one of the players of the season so far in the Premier League. While Man City were slow out the blocks, Foden was performing from day one, with his teammates eventually following suit and City now being firm favourites to win the title.

MORE: Manchester City injury scare as star of the moment limps down the tunnel ahead of crucial run of games

He was used sporadically by Guardiola previously to this campaign, which prompted questions as to whether Man City was the best place for him to develop into a star, questions which have now been answered.

As if you needed any more evidence of what a complete and utter triumph Foden’s Man City career has been to date, have a look at this stat shared by OptaJoe on Twitter, which shows just how successful his side have been when he’s on the pitch.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Trincao opens Barcelona scoring against Alaves with fine finish, assisted by 18-year-old Moriba
Video: Jose Mourinho offers excuse for Tottenham’s tame performance in 3-0 defeat to Manchester City
Video: Gareth Bale looks back to his brilliant best for Tottenham as he almost nets golazo vs Man City

No surprises he’s levelled a City teammate in this department, either…

More Stories Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.