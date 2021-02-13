Man City starlet impressively writes his name in Premier League history books during win over Tottenham

As reported by OptaJoe on Twitter, English sensation Phil Foden made history during Manchester City’s win over Tottenham this evening.

Foden has been one of the players of the season so far in the Premier League. While Man City were slow out the blocks, Foden was performing from day one, with his teammates eventually following suit and City now being firm favourites to win the title.

He was used sporadically by Guardiola previously to this campaign, which prompted questions as to whether Man City was the best place for him to develop into a star, questions which have now been answered.

As if you needed any more evidence of what a complete and utter triumph Foden’s Man City career has been to date, have a look at this stat shared by OptaJoe on Twitter, which shows just how successful his side have been when he’s on the pitch.

No surprises he’s levelled a City teammate in this department, either…