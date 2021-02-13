RB Leipzig trigger clause sealing Angelino’s permanent move from Man City

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have triggered an appearance clause in Angelino’s deal which will now see the wing-back move from Manchester City in a permanent deal worth £16m.

Angelino, 24, initially joined RB Leipzig on-loan from Man City in January 2020.

After featuring in 47 matches in all competitions for Julian Nagelsmann, the attacking full-back has already racked up an impressive 25 direct goal contributions.

Arguably one of the Spaniard’s best performances came during his side’s return group game in the Champions League against Premier League giants Manchester United.

During a 3-2 win which sent the Red Devils crashing out of the illustrious competition, Angelino smashed home a second-minute opener which ultimately led to his side progressing to the knockout rounds.

Despite only joining on a loan deal, RB Leipzig were able to successfully include an option to purchase the 24-year-old should he feature at least 12 times this season.

After making his most recent appearance against domestic rivals Augsburg, Angelino’s £16m move to RB Leipzig was confirmed, as per Bundesliga’s official website.

It has also been reported that former club Man City have a future option to buy the defender back for a fee of £35m (Daily Mail).

Speaking about the defender’s permanent move, manager Nagelsmann said: “Angelino is an extremely good player who is very important for our game.

“Angel played an important role for us from the start and is in him – although he is already extreme has developed well and quickly – much more.

“He constantly wants to re-explore his fields of development and that is extremely impressive. “