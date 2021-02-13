There’s still three months left of the 2020/21 campaign but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking no chances as his Man United team approach the most important part of their season.

Utilising his entire squad as the Red Devils chase silverware in the FA Cup, Premier League and Europa League, the Norwegian needs all hands on deck.

With that in mind, United’s forgotten man, Phil Jones, will be drafted back in for some games, per the Daily Mirror, in order to allow others to rest for what’s expected to be a gruelling few weeks.

At just 28 years of age, Jones is, theoretically, in his footballing prime, however, he’s not played in over a year and underwent a knee operation towards the back end of 2020.

Solskjaer clearly values the experience that Jones will bring to the squad and starting XI, being as he is the only remaining outfield player from the 2012/13 Premier League title-winning side.

With a Europa League tie against Real Sociedad on the horizon this coming Thursday, it’s entirely possible Jones will be thrown straight in if he can prove his fitness.

Even if he’s overlooked on that occasion, there’ll be plenty more chances to impress either his paymasters at United or potential purchasers in the summer.