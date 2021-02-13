Stats show exactly when it all went wrong for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s fall from grace in 2021 has been quite extraordinary, with the Reds’ premier League title defence now over.

Jurgen Klopp’s men, considering how good they were last campaign, came into the season as favourites to win the league once again.

After Manchester City began to fell short at the start of the season, their chances of finishing on top of the pile increased considerably.

We now find ourselves with 14 games left to play in the Premier League season, and by the time Liverpool take to the field for the first-leg of their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig midweek, they could be 7th in the league.

Where’s it all gone wrong?

Well, on Boxing Day, Liverpool were top of the league, having amassed 31 points from 14 games. The champions were two points clear from their nearest challengers with a game in hand.

Since then, they have won just nine points in ten games. While they have hit the magic tally of 40, traditionally seen as the number required to avoid relegation, Man City are ten clear with two games in hand.

It’s difficult to imagine what has gone wrong behind the scenes for Liverpool to collapse remarkably in that period of time, having been top prior to this poor run of form.

Klopp’s men are in real, real trouble right now.