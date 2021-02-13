Menu

Stinky VAR call against Barcelona will give Liverpool fans some comfort after Leicester controversy

Don’t worry, Liverpool fans, it’s not just the Premier League that’s struggling with VAR right now.

The Reds, leading 1-0 away to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, conceded a goal in highly controversial circumstances.

James Maddison whipped in a free-kick, with the replays eluding to an offside, but VAR deciding that the goal should stand.

VAR got creative in where they chose to draw the lines on this one.

Liverpool fans could be forgiven for thinking that was the catalyst for their subsequent implosion, which resulted in Leicester winning 3-1.

There’s no doubting that VAR in the Premier League is in quite a state at the moment, but it’s not just over here.

Have a look at this quite frankly stinky offside decision made by VAR during Barcelona’s clash with Alaves this evening.

On what planet, taking common sense into account, is this a clear and obvious error and as a result offside?

We were lied to when this technology was brought into the game. That is clear.

