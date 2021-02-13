According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, after a difficult start at Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech is considering an exit from the Blues this summer.

Chelsea pre-agreed the playmaker’s signing exactly a year ago, paying Ajax an initial €44m for Ziyech, with the deal also including a further €4m in potential add-ons, per BBC Sport.

The talented attacking midfielder has found action hard to come by, as a result of injury troubles, which have made it hard for the Moroccan to establish himself as a key option for the Blues.

Ziyech started and played just over 80 minutes in Thomas Tuchel’s first Premier League match in charge but hasn’t featured at all in the three since – even failing to make the matchday squad on one occasion.

Corriere dello Sport report that Ziyech feels left out of the new boss’ plans, with the star to request a meeting with director and transfer chief Marina Granovskaia soon.

It’s added that Ziyech doesn’t want to be spending large periods on the sidelines next season, which is a valid concern, but one that doesn’t totally place fault with the club as he’s been unavailable a lot.

Ziyech has started 13 of his 19 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring twice and contributing four assists.

The report reiterates past interest from AC Milan and Roma but also claims that Ziyech tested positive for Covid-19, which is not true – or at least hasn’t been reported – so the credibility is questionable.

Ziyech is a right-winger, but is a wide playmaker than an out-and-out flanker, he’s shown some brilliant passing quality at times but has struggled to land an extended run as a starter so far.