‘That midfield is a crime against football’ – These Liverpool fans react to lineup as Ozan Kabak debut labelled ‘only positive’ for tie against Leicester

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to the Liverpool side that started the 4-1 defeat against Manchester City ahead of this afternoon’s massive Premier League clash against Leicester City.

With Fabinho sidelined with an injury, continuing the nightmare the Reds have had with keeping their centre-back options fit, Deadline Day recruit Ozan Kabak makes his debut for the Reds.

Kabak is on loan from rock-bottom Bundesliga side Schalke, with the Reds paying an initial £1m fee for the ace in a deal that contains an £18m permanent transfer option.

Klopp’s other change as he gears up to face his Liverpool predecessor, Brendan Rodgers, is a mammoth one as summer signing Thiago Alcantara has been dropped to the bench for veteran James Milner.

Take a look at the Reds’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to the teamsheet:

That midfield is a crime against football https://t.co/p81B0Wj0bl — Tobi?? (@t_gxdberLFC) February 13, 2021

The midfield? — l o u i s (@KloppIcon) February 13, 2021

the state of that midfield, if only we had a center back so Hendo could go to midfield, a certain Ben Davies perhaps ? — Livy (@LivyLFC) February 13, 2021

That midfield is a crime to futbol pic.twitter.com/ALBCxf2SwY — ? (@BWT_R) February 13, 2021

Hendo doesn’t quite work for us there, play him in his position ? — Grandson of Rocks (@Kamohelo_Moloii) February 13, 2021

Absolutely horrible decision to play hendo at cb. We need him in midfield — Champions of England (@champ19ns__) February 13, 2021

Kabak at the back is the only positive — Jimmo #FreeDavies (@TheHendoEffect) February 13, 2021

Some bench that ? — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 13, 2021

It appears as though Klopp’s decision in regards to the centre-back pairing and thus it’s impact on the midfield lineup has stirred the most controversy.

Club captain Jordan Henderson remains a makeshift centre-back for the trip to the east Midlands, which leaves the England star unable to show his presence in a midfield that’s really struggled recently.

The Reds are presented with a massive opportunity to get back into their groove at the start of the Premier League’s game-week, a win would see them take Leicester’s third-place spot.

On the contrary, a defeat or draw with the Foxes would see the Reds lose ground against a serious rival for a Champions League spot, whilst the Thomas Tuchel-led Chelsea breath down their neck as well.