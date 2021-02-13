With Gareth Bale seemingly angering Jose Mourinho after an ill-timed Instagram post, the relationship between player and manager has hit an all-time low.

The Welshman has been a huge disappointment on his return to White Hart Lane, and the Portuguese isn’t one for smoothing over relations if there is currency in taking one of his stars to task in order to better serve his own media coverage.

Mourinho is the master at directing the narrative, and so it’s interesting that where Bale is concerned, all the reports are on his, rather than the Special One’s failings. Job done, to some extent.

However, Bale is the least of his manager’s problems.

Back in 2017, captain Harry Kane was interviewed by Thierry Henry for Sky Sports, and the front man made his intentions crystal clear at that point.

“I just want to win trophies. I don’t think there’s a day that goes past where I [don’t] wake up and think I want to win something,” he said, cited by the Daily Express.

“I want to win the Premier League, I want to win the Champions League, I want to win the FA Cup. I want to win.

“And in three years’ time, if I haven’t won a few trophies by then, I think it would be disappointing.

“When you walk in the training ground there’s got to be awards there. Premier League winners, or FA Cup winners or European winners or whatever.”

Given that it’s four years since the interview, and he’s getting no younger, with Tottenham apparently going backwards again, there’s a very good chance that this is the last season we’ll see Harry Kane in a Tottenham shirt.