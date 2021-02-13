Unusually, the upcoming summer transfer window will see an awful lot of high-profile players available on a free transfer.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos are just two big names that could sign on the dotted line elsewhere at the end of 2020/21.

Indeed, it appears that Florentino Perez has already made his mind up where his captain is concerned, given that Ramos has yet to sign a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

AS cited by the Daily Mail have noted that Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, another free transfer, is top of the Los Blancos chief’s wish list to replace Ramos, and that the ‘unbeatable market opportunity’ will spell disappointment for two Premier League giants.

Chelsea had been linked with the Austrian, per The Guardian, whilst the official Liverpool website cited the Daily Mirror‘s link with the player.

Given that reports suggest Alaba will earn over €9m per season if he signs on at Real Madrid, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that he’ll be wearing the all white in 2021/22.