Video: Alisson and Kabak collide for Liverpool in shock moment gifting Jamie Vardy a goal for Leicester as they seal rapid comeback against shaky Reds

In the 80th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Leicester and Liverpool, the Reds threw away the possibility of three points with some horrific defending.

Just moments after James Maddison equalised following Mohamed Salah’s opener – crafted by a brilliant assist, the ball was deflected into Youri Tielemans, sitting inside his own half.

The Belgian showed his amazing quality to launch a wonderful pass forward that was bound for Harvey Barnes, which spelled all kinds of trouble for the Liverpool defence.

Alisson questionably decided to rush well out of his goal to clear the ball, but clearly didn’t make this known to debuting centre-back Ozan Kabak, as the pair collided in a nightmare moment.

That left Jamie Vardy free to collect the ball, march forward and tap it into the back of the net.

Leicester turn the game on its head with two goals in the blink of an eye! ? A breakdown in communication at the back and Jamie Vardy pounces! pic.twitter.com/LVooLj3Dtr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Fed up Crystal Palace star makes hugely controversial comments regarding taking the knee Video: James Maddison free-kick draws scores level between Liverpool and Leicester via insanely close double VAR call Video: Magical Roberto Firmino spinning backheel tees up Mohamed Salah as Liverpool score following ‘assist of the season’ contender vs Leicester

Just like last weekend’s encounter against Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp’s side have shockingly imploded and have now thrown a victory down the drain.

This marks a real heartbreaking moment for Alisson, who has now unfortunately played a key part in mistakes that have led Liverpool to defeat, with the Brazilian making two costly blunders against City.